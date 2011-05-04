Goleta Rotary Evening Club Welcomes Guest Speaker Dave Baskett

He talks with members about the proposed BE 200 fire suppressant aircraft

The Rotary Club of Goleta evening club welcomed Dave Baskett, president TTE, as a guest speaker, who informed the club about the proposed BE 200 fire suppressant aircraft.

Imagine a new fleet of jet aircraft stationed in Santa Maria that could be dispatched in minutes to suppress wildfires to protect people, homes and wildlife.

As summer approaches and the danger of fire increases, we all would like to see Baskett and the BE 200 aircraft ready to protect us with modern firefighting planes.

— Lynn Cederquist is the publicity chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Goleta.