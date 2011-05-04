Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:07 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Economic Summit Set for Thursday

The half-day event at The Granada is open to the public

By UCSB | May 4, 2011 | 6:41 p.m.

UCSB’s Economic Forecast Project, with support from 102 private, public and nonprofit sponsors, will present the 30th annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday at The Granada in downtown Santa Barbara.

The summit will feature Andrew Ross Sorkin, the chief mergers and acquisitions reporter for The New York Times and author of New York Times best-seller Too Big to Fail: How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System — and Themselves. Sorkin will speak on “How to Fix the Financial System.”

Sorkin, who is also a columnist for The New York Times, has been awarded the Gerald Loeb Award, one of the highest honors in business journalism, and two Society of American Business Editors and Writers awards. Sorkin’s appearance is part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures series. He will speak at 9 a.m., following a continental breakfast at 8 a.m.

At 10:15 a.m., Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will speak on “Some Contingent Planning for Monetary Policy.” Kocherlakota serves on the Federal Open Market Committee, the policymaking arm of the Federal Reserve System. Before his current appointment, Kocherlakota was chair of the economics department at the University of Minnesota and a consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank.

The summit also includes a presentation at 11:15 a.m. by Peter Rupert, the new director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project. Rupert will be presenting the economic forecast that covers Santa Barbara County and the Tri-County area as a whole.

Rupert is a professor of economics at UCSB and was formerly the senior economics adviser for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland for 13 years.

Rupert’s areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary economics, labor economics and family economics. He is vice chair of UCSB’s Department of Economics, as well as associate director of the Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance.

The summit is open to the public. Admission is $125 per person for the half-day event, or $25 for UCSB students. Admission includes a copy of the Economic Forecast book. For tickets and information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

