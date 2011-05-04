Saturday’s Footvolley Fundraiser a Benefit for one. Sport Foundation

Soccer in the sand, music and more will be part of the festivities at West Beach

Does spending the day at West Beach, listening to music and watching some of the best local athletes play footvolley and soccer-in-the-sand sound like perfection?

Soccer in the Sand and the one. Sport Foundation have partnered up for a sports festival on Saturday at Santa Barbara’s West Beach. There will be booths, raffles, music and, of course, a lot of action in the sand.

Two events will take place — a footvolley tournament that raises money for the one. Sport Foundation, and a bracket style soccer-in-the-sand tournament. There will be more than 20 teams competing in various competitions.

All proceeds from the footvolley tournament will benefit the one. Sport Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships for families impacted by financial hardship. The organization donates the fees of seasonal camps to local families so children have the opportunity to participate in a variety of youth sports programs.

“We believe that all children with the motivation to strive in sports education should be able to participate and succeed in reaching their sports and fitness goals, regardless of finances,” said Jeff Johnson, founder of the one. Sport Foundation.

This important cause is celebrated in a fun, lively way that makes for a great community event. Join us Saturday for the fourth annual Kings of the Beach Footvolley Cup and Soccer in the Sand bracket style soccer tournament. There will be music, sponsor booths and lots of action!

For more information or to sign up as a participant, click here or call 805.845.6801.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist.