Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:55 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Wine Cask Invites Moms, Kids to Mother’s Day Baking Party

Chef Rosie will share some of her sweetest secrets during Saturday's event

By Jennifer Guess for the Wine Cask | May 4, 2011 | 5:41 p.m.

The Wine Cask is serving up sugar and spice and everything nice for moms this Mother’s Day!

Moms and their daughters and sons are invited to a fun and interactive Mother’s Day Baking Party from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 7 with Wine Cask pastry chef Rosie Gerard.

Moms and their little kitchen helpers will get the opportunity to work side by side with Chef Rosie, who will spend the afternoon with her guest bakers, share her sweet secrets in the kitchen and bake something sweet together.

The Wine Cask will provide all the tools and ingredients, and Chef Rosie will offer step-by-step instruction and demonstration.

The icing on the cake? Everyone will go home with a delicious, freshly baked Mother’s Day treat they baked together! Moms are also treated to complimentary glass of champagne in honor of Mother’s Day while the kid’s enjoy sparkling apple cider.

The Baking Party is $25 for moms and $15 for kids; reservations required. Click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 