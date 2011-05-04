Wine Cask Invites Moms, Kids to Mother’s Day Baking Party

Chef Rosie will share some of her sweetest secrets during Saturday's event

The Wine Cask is serving up sugar and spice and everything nice for moms this Mother’s Day!

Moms and their daughters and sons are invited to a fun and interactive Mother’s Day Baking Party from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, May 7 with Wine Cask pastry chef Rosie Gerard.

Moms and their little kitchen helpers will get the opportunity to work side by side with Chef Rosie, who will spend the afternoon with her guest bakers, share her sweet secrets in the kitchen and bake something sweet together.

The Wine Cask will provide all the tools and ingredients, and Chef Rosie will offer step-by-step instruction and demonstration.

The icing on the cake? Everyone will go home with a delicious, freshly baked Mother’s Day treat they baked together! Moms are also treated to complimentary glass of champagne in honor of Mother’s Day while the kid’s enjoy sparkling apple cider.

The Baking Party is $25 for moms and $15 for kids; reservations required. Click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.