Captain’s Log: Envisioning a Bass Flopping in Desperation

I was angry with myself this morning. I awoke with much on my mind and went through my early morning tasks with my mind elsewhere. My shower must have gone OK, though I don’t remember much about it. No blood while shaving — that’s always a good sign. Then came brushing my teeth, and that’s where things went awry.

All day since then I’ve been trying to shake off visions of critters suffering for my lack of attentiveness to such a simple task and my own sense of stewardship. The images have been graphic enough to be unsettling.

Here’s what happened. With my mind elsewhere, I neglected to adjust the water flow in my sink. It sure doesn’t take much water to brush my teeth, and so I tend to put the water on extremely low flow or shut it off until I need it. Being one who brushes for five to six minutes, I wasted so much water this morning that it was unconscionable. About halfway though brushing, when I suddenly realized how much water was flowing, I winced and shut it down in a hurry.

That is when the images started. While numerous fictional scenes played through my head, they all seemed so real — scenes of the water level of Lake Cachuma going down quickly, scenes of thirsty critters, of kids not getting enough water because of sudden rationing.

Many of the scenes were wild and wacky, but they seemed so real and I felt so bad. The scene that really got to me was that of a bass flopping in desperation in rapidly drying mud where there had been sufficient water for a bass to nest comfortably.

I’m not one to try to force my practices and beliefs on others. In fact, it bugs me when people do — and especially when they try to legislate my actions. So I’ll just politely ask you to please mind the water flow when you are going through your personal tasks.

Maybe that nesting bass, those thirsty critters and water-loving kids will all have an easier time of it.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.