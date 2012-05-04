Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Envisioning a Bass Flopping in Desperation

Please mind the water flow when going through your personal tasks

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | May 4, 2012 | 3:28 p.m.

I was angry with myself this morning. I awoke with much on my mind and went through my early morning tasks with my mind elsewhere. My shower must have gone OK, though I don’t remember much about it. No blood while shaving — that’s always a good sign. Then came brushing my teeth, and that’s where things went awry.

All day since then I’ve been trying to shake off visions of critters suffering for my lack of attentiveness to such a simple task and my own sense of stewardship. The images have been graphic enough to be unsettling.

Here’s what happened. With my mind elsewhere, I neglected to adjust the water flow in my sink. It sure doesn’t take much water to brush my teeth, and so I tend to put the water on extremely low flow or shut it off until I need it. Being one who brushes for five to six minutes, I wasted so much water this morning that it was unconscionable. About halfway though brushing, when I suddenly realized how much water was flowing, I winced and shut it down in a hurry.

That is when the images started. While numerous fictional scenes played through my head, they all seemed so real — scenes of the water level of Lake Cachuma going down quickly, scenes of thirsty critters, of kids not getting enough water because of sudden rationing.

Many of the scenes were wild and wacky, but they seemed so real and I felt so bad. The scene that really got to me was that of a bass flopping in desperation in rapidly drying mud where there had been sufficient water for a bass to nest comfortably.

I’m not one to try to force my practices and beliefs on others. In fact, it bugs me when people do — and especially when they try to legislate my actions. So I’ll just politely ask you to please mind the water flow when you are going through your personal tasks.

Maybe that nesting bass, those thirsty critters and water-loving kids will all have an easier time of it.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 