Hold On to Your Hats, It’s Going to Be Windy

But clear and calm conditions are expected through the weekend

Windy conditions — with gusts up to 50 mph — are expected in Santa Barbara County on Friday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through Friday night.

The strongest gusts are expected across the Santa Ynez Range, forecasters said, adding that gale-force winds are likely offshore across the outer coastal waters.

Calmer conditions and sunny skies are expected through the weekend, with highs near 70 along the coast and near 80 in some inland locations.

Forecasters are calling for clear conditions through late next week.

