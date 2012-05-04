Longoria Wines Celebrates 30 Years of Winemaking

2012 marks 30 years of successful winemaking for Rick and Diana Longoria of Longoria Wines, and to celebrate they are hosting a special Winemaker Dinner at Bouchon on Friday, May 11.

Savor a special selection of Longoria wines and an exquisite tasting menu prepared by Executive Chef Greg Murphy at the 30th anniversary celebration. Guests will enjoy a first course of dungeness crab and melon salad with mache greens, crisp prosciutto and a Meyer lemon vinaigrette paired, followed by diver sea scallop with braised salsify and savoy cabbage, rock shrimp, and a Cuvée Diana beurre blanc. The third course is a mouthwatering Confit leg of duck with ricotta gnocchi, spring peas and wild morels, and is followed by a duo of beef with braised shortrib, a yukon gold and heirloom carrot hash, melted leeks and pan jus.

To end the feast, Murphy will serve a Santa Barbara chocolate “molten lava” cake with fresh berries. The Longorias have hand-selected wines from their collection to perfectly complement each of the five courses.



The Longorias established their artisanal family winery in 1982. Rick Longoria’s decision to start his own wine label was born out of a desire to produce chardonnay and pinot noir, two varietals he was not producing as the winemaker for J. Carey Cellars, his first job as a winemaker. He sensed that those two varietals were poised to become the signature varietals for the new Santa Barbara County wine region, and he wanted to become a part of this new movement.

In 1998, Longoria moved his winery operation into a 5,400-square-foot industrial building in what is now affectionately called the “Lompoc Wine Ghetto.” His was the first winery to be established in Lompoc.

Over the years, he has experimented with many different vineyard sources and grape varietals and has added more wines to his portfolio. His pursuit of excellence requires the production of his wines to remain small even after nearly 30 years in business. Longoria wines are handcrafted in very small quantities ranging from 50 to 700 cases. Total annual production currently averages 3,500 cases.

“From the very beginning of my career I felt that the Santa Barbara wine region had the potential to produce world-class wines,and it’s been very gratifying to see that belief realized over the last 30 years I’ve been here,” Longoria said. “It’s also been very rewarding to have had the good fortune over the years to have some of my wines contribute to the acclaim of our wine region.”

The 30th anniversary celebratory Winemaker Dinner at Bouchon is $125 per person (tax and gratuity included). Seating is limited, so be sure to make your reservation early to secure your seat at this momentous occasion.

Click here for more information about the event. For reservations, call Bouchon at 805.730.1160.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Longoria Wines.