Monday, June 11 , 2018, 2:27 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Human Rights Activist Rebecca Tinsley to Speak at Anacapa School

Journalist and humanitarian will share her experiences campaigning for freedom and equality in Africa

By Anacapa School | May 4, 2012 | 1:29 p.m.

Anacapa School is extending its Open Breakfast Club series with a special post-season encore event with Rebecca Tinsley at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, on campus at 814 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Tinsley has spent her career campaigning for human rights in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions. She is the founder of the Waging Peace and Network for Africa charities.

In 2003, she and her husband, Henry, were asked by President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, to start the Carter Centre UK, which, according to its mission, seeks the “alleviation of human suffering and to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health.”

As a journalist, Tinsley has reported for the BBC and the Huffington Post. Her articles have appeared in such publications as The Telegraph, The Guardian, the New Statesman and the Santa Barbara News-Press.

“It is an incredible honor to have Rebecca come to our campus,” said Gordon Sichi, Anacapa’s founding headmaster. “Her admirable work for human rights is a guiding light for our students who seek to make an impact on the world.”

In 2004, while the world was largely ignorant of the genocide in Sudan, Tinsley visited the Darfur refugee camps to interview survivors about their experiences. The resounding message from the women in the camps was clear: “Go and tell our story. No one knows what’s happening here.” And that is exactly what Tinsley has done.

Published in 2011, her third novel, When the Stars Fall to Earth, is based on her interviews with these survivors. She is donating all of her author royalties from this book to Darfur refugee rescue efforts.

Anacapa School hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Every month, the school opens its doors to the wider community to honor a special guest lecturer as part of its Open Breakfast Club speaker series. Prospective parents and their students who are interested in Anacapa School are welcome to attend to see a Breakfast Club in action at no charge. After the presentation, guests are invited to join a conversation with the speaker.

For more information about this event, parents are encouraged to call the school’s main office at 805.965.0228.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 