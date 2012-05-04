Human Rights Activist Rebecca Tinsley to Speak at Anacapa School

Journalist and humanitarian will share her experiences campaigning for freedom and equality in Africa

Anacapa School is extending its Open Breakfast Club series with a special post-season encore event with Rebecca Tinsley at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, on campus at 814 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

Tinsley has spent her career campaigning for human rights in some of the world’s most vulnerable regions. She is the founder of the Waging Peace and Network for Africa charities.

In 2003, she and her husband, Henry, were asked by President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, to start the Carter Centre UK, which, according to its mission, seeks the “alleviation of human suffering and to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health.”

As a journalist, Tinsley has reported for the BBC and the Huffington Post. Her articles have appeared in such publications as The Telegraph, The Guardian, the New Statesman and the Santa Barbara News-Press.

“It is an incredible honor to have Rebecca come to our campus,” said Gordon Sichi, Anacapa’s founding headmaster. “Her admirable work for human rights is a guiding light for our students who seek to make an impact on the world.”

In 2004, while the world was largely ignorant of the genocide in Sudan, Tinsley visited the Darfur refugee camps to interview survivors about their experiences. The resounding message from the women in the camps was clear: “Go and tell our story. No one knows what’s happening here.” And that is exactly what Tinsley has done.

Published in 2011, her third novel, When the Stars Fall to Earth, is based on her interviews with these survivors. She is donating all of her author royalties from this book to Darfur refugee rescue efforts.

Anacapa School hosts dozens of expert guest presenters each year. Every month, the school opens its doors to the wider community to honor a special guest lecturer as part of its Open Breakfast Club speaker series.

