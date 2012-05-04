Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to Host Neighborhood Meeting

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital neighbors and interested community members are invited to a neighborhood meeting for an update on helicopter landing activity and the upcoming phases of construction and demolition.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 in the Meisel Conference Rooms of Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, 2415 De la Vina St.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, call 805.569.7383.
— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.