Santa Barbara Polo Club Hosts Lisle Nixon Memorial Tournament

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club was the site of the 2012 Lisle Nixon Memorial 12 Goal Polo Tournament on Friday afternoon.
The Cotterel team defeated Hanalei Bay/Mansour, 17-12.
The 2012 season officially opens at noon Sunday. Admission is $10 per person, payable at the gate. Games begin at 1 and 3 p.m.
Established in 1911, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the third-oldest polo facility in the United States and is world-renowned for its four lush polo fields and international outdoor competition.
The Santa Barbara Polo Club is located in Carpinteria at 3375 Foothill Road. Click here for more information.
— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.