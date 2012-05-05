Santa Barbara Polo Club Hosts Lisle Nixon Memorial Tournament

New season opens at noon Sunday, with games at 1 and 3 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club was the site of the 2012 Lisle Nixon Memorial 12 Goal Polo Tournament on Friday afternoon. The Cotterel team defeated Hanalei Bay/Mansour, 17-12. The 2012 season officially opens at noon Sunday. Admission is $10 per person, payable at the gate. Games begin at 1 and 3 p.m. Established in 1911, the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the third-oldest polo facility in the United States and is world-renowned for its four lush polo fields and international outdoor competition. The Santa Barbara Polo Club is located in Carpinteria at 3375 Foothill Road. Click here for more information. — Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. Click here to see more of his work.

