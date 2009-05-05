Jesusita Fire: Community Resource

The Jesusita Fire started Tuesday in the Cathedral Peak area above San Roque Canyon. Click here to read Noozhawk’s latest information on mandatory evacuations, evacuation warnings and road closures.

Shelters

» The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter emergency shelter is open at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta. Click here for more information or call 805.687.1331.

» The American Red Cross will open a secondary facility at UCSB’s Multicultural Center if the need arises, authorities said late Tuesday.

» A large animal evacuation center has been opened at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

» Small animals can be taken to the Santa Barbara Humane Society shelter, 5399 Overpass Road.

Schools

The following schools will be closed Wednesday:

» Santa Barbara City College announced Wednesday evening that it has canceled all evening classes.

» Cesar Chavez Charter, Cleveland, Franklin, Peabody Charter and Roosevelt schools in the Santa Barbara School District

» Santa Barbara Middle School

» Marymount of Santa Barbara, 2130 Mission Ridge Road

» Both San Roque School campuses, the lower school at 3214 Calle Cedro and the middle and upper school at 2300 Garden St.

» Hope Elementary School, 3970-A La Colina Road, and Monte Vista Elementary School, 730 N. Hope Ave., in the Hope School District

» California Learning Center, 350 S. Hope Ave., Suite A104

» Sunrise Montessori School, 1201 E. Yanonali St.

» Little Angels Preschool, 909 N. La Cumbre Road

» Parma Children’s Center, 915 E. Montecito St.

» Notre Dame School, 33 E. Micheltorena St.

» First Presbyterian Child Care Center, 21 E. Constance Ave.

Westmont College, whose campus was devastated by the Tea Fire, is not in danger from the Jesusita Fire and remains open, officials said.

Closures and Cancellations

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will be closed Wednesday. In addition, all programs and community meetings have been postponed or canceled for the day, including SBCC astronomy classes, butterfly crew volunteer training, student internships, school field trips and all clubs that use the museum’s auditorium or halls for their meetings.

Tip Line

The cause of the Jesusita Fire remains under investigation. Call 805.686.5074.

Services

» Patterson Self Storage & Packing Supply is offering free storage spaces and wholesale prices on boxes and packing supplies to residents whose homes are threatened by the Jesusita Fire. Call 805.964.0924 to reserve a space. Click here to order boxes and packing supplies online, or visit the store at Patterson Avenue and Highway 101. The offer is limited to stock on hand.

More Information

» Click here for general traffic updates and other road closure information.

» Click here for additional information and fire resources at sbparent.com.

» Click here for additional information from the city of Santa Barbara or turn to City TV-Channel 18.

» Radio updates can be found at KCSB-91.9 FM; KRAZ-105.9 FM; KSYV-96.7 FM; KTYD-99.9 FM; KSBL-101.7 FM; KTMS-990 AM; KUHL-1410 AM; KINF-1440 AM; and in Spanish at KSPE-94.5 FM and KIST-107.7 FM.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show.