Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 4:54 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Neighbor Reacts to Shooting Deaths of Mesa Couple

Corey Lyons remains in police custody as a suspect in the killing of his brother and sister-in-law

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 5, 2009 | 10:20 a.m.

Article Image
Corey John Lyons

News of the deaths of two local attorneys has rocked their Mesa neighborhood, as well as those in law offices from Santa Barbara to Fresno.

Daniel Patrick Lyons, 55, and his wife, Barbara Lorene Scharton, 48, were found in their home early Monday. Santa Barbara police officers believe the motive for the couple’s deaths may stem from their lawsuit with Lyons’ brother, Corey John Lyons, 50, who had completed construction on their home.

Corey Lyons was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of murder, and remained in custody Tuesday.

Early Monday morning, police officers responded to calls from neighbors who said they had heard several shots fired and the sound of glass breaking around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived outside the home at 621 Aurora Ave., officers noticed a broken window on the second floor of the home. They made several calls to the residents’ cell phones, but the calls went unanswered. A SWAT team was called to the scene, and the bodies of Scharton and Lyons were found inside the home, police said.

“They were really sweet people,” said Andy Gault, who lives down the street from the home. “They were just darling folks. They just loved life.”

Scharton had worked for the district attorney’s office in Fresno, and Lyons worked for the Fresno-based law firm, McCormick and Barstow, which has a location in Santa Barbara, according to police reports.

Gault described the couple as very athletic, noting that he would encounter them at nearby Elings Park. Gault had been a guest at the couple’s housewarming party, and they in turn had taken several tours of Gault’s custom-built home for ideas to apply to their own house, which they were remodeling, Gault said.

Gault said Lyons once told him he was having problems with the construction of the home, and that it had ended up costing about three times as much as he expected, but never mentioned his brother by name.

Gault said he learned of the couple’s deaths after his wife took a walk early Monday morning and met other neighbors and police around the Lyons-Scharton home. When Gault dropped by the home, he said, an officer he knew on the scene told him said it was one of the most gruesome crime scenes the officer had seen.

A statement from McCormick and Barstow said that Lyons, a senior partner, was an “outstanding colleague and friend for nearly 30 years.”

“The attorneys and staff of McCormick Barstow LLP are grief-stricken to hear of the deaths ... Barbara was his life partner. We are devastated at the loss of Dan and Barbara. To their families, we extend our thoughts and support at this very difficult time,” the statement said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 