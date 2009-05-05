Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 4:49 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Social Venture Partners Hires Executive Director

Global philanthropic organization expands its presence into Santa Barbara

By Suzanne Farwell | May 5, 2009 | 12:31 p.m.

Social Venture Partners Santa Barbara has hired Joan Young as the group’s executive director, the new nonprofit organization announced Tuesday.

Joan Young
Joan Young

Young will be responsible for providing and sustaining the group’s structure, coordinating partner recruitment, development and retention, event planning, fundraising and public relations activities, as well as program planning and evaluation. She brings more than 23 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, and has been director of Discovery Shops, volunteer coordinator and cancer response system director for the American Cancer Society in Portland, and CEO of the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Channel Islands Chapter, in Santa Barbara. She is currently a nonprofit consultant and a member of the Nonprofit Support Center’s consultant team.

Prior to her nonprofit work, Young worked as a sales and marketing professional in the steel industry and with a statewide business and industry lobbyist organization, as well as a communications teacher at the college level. She holds a master’s degree in communications and bachelor’s degree in English from Hunter College, City University of New York.

Social Venture Partners is a group of cutting-edge philanthropists who share their know-how, creativity and time, as well as their capital, for the benefit of nonprofit organizations. While engaged in their good works, they also hope to educate each other to be well-informed, effective and engaged philanthropists. The founders of the local group bring experience from other SVPs: Claude and Susan Case (SVP Phoenix), John and Christie Glanville (SVP Los Angeles), and Larry Wallach and Jo Viney (SVP Seattle). Other founding partners include Laurie Ashton and Lynn L. Sarko.

Social Venture Partners was established in Seattle by Paul Brainerd, founder of the Aldus software company. He set about organizing others who had achieved professional and financial success at an early age to return their good fortunes by giving time, expertise and money to the community. The SVP idea has blossomed into 25 chapters around the world. Click here for more information on the international organization.

SVPSB was formed as a Field of Interest Fund within the Santa Barbara Foundation’s family of funds. Click here for more information or contact Young at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.963.1873.

— Suzanne Farwell is the Santa Barbara Foundation’s communications director.

