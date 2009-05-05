Steinberg to Speak at Democratic Party Fundraiser in Santa Barbara

The state Senate leader will give the keynote address at Saturday's annual dinner

State Senate leader and President Pro-Tempore Darrell Steinberg will give the keynote address at the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party’s annual fundraiser, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

“Over 60 percent of Santa Barbara County voters chose Barack Obama for president,” party chair Daraka Larimore-Hall said. “We saw a phenomenal increase in voting and activism, and renewed hope this year. And Democrats want to keep working for change.”

The dinner was recently renamed the “Roosevelt-Hamer Dinner,” after New Deal President Franklin D. Roosevelt and civil rights activist and pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer.

The annual fundraiser is the principle source of funding for grassroots activities by the party. More than 300 activists and donors are expected to attend.

In addition to Sen. Steinberg, the event will be hosted by former Assemblymember Hannah-Beth Jackson.

Awards ceremony honorees will include the California Teachers Association, activist Gina Fischer, St. Ynez Democratic Club President Cheryl Hermann and Santa Barbara City Councilmember Das Williams.

Tickets to the event are $85. Click here to purchase online.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .