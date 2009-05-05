Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Toddler Immunization Month Urges Parents to ‘Choose to Stay on Track’

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | May 5, 2009 | 11:35 a.m.

The California Department of Public Health and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department are promoting May as Toddler Immunization Month.

Communities throughout the state will be participating by sponsoring activities emphasizing the importance of timely infant, childhood and adult immunizations. The activities collaborate with the California statewide “I Choose” campaign, which highlights groups and community members that support immunizations throughout California.

National Infant Immunization Week, which was celebrated last week, and TIM, are annual observances emphasizing the need to fully immunize children against vaccine-preventable diseases. This year, California is encouraging infant and toddler immunizations with the theme, “I choose to stay on track for a lifetime of good health.”

“We can now protect more children and adults in California from more diseases than ever before,” said Dr. Frank Alvarez, deputy health officer with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “Parents and caregivers can easily pass diseases to their children. Take the time to keep your children and yourself on track with immunizations to ensure a healthy family.”

Click here for more information.

