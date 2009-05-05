Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 4:40 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Writing Program Honors Students for Entrepreneurship, Sustainability

Endowments will recognize university students for their business plans

By UCSB | May 5, 2009 | 7:51 p.m.

The Writing Program at the University of California, Santa Barbara, will honor students at its 14th Annual Celebration of Excellence in Business Communication. The event will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21, in UCSB’s Theater and Dance Building Theater. 

Christian Carmichael, communications director of the charitable organization Soles 4 Souls, will present the Schwartz Family Lecture on International Business Communication.  His keynote speech will focus on the development – and implementation – of ideas on a domestic and global level.

The event is made possible by Mark and Lynda Schwartz of Santa Barbara, who are long-time supporters. The Schwartz Family Endowed Awards for Outstanding Entrepreneurial Business Plans honor six teams of students chosen as finalists in the competition from 150 submissions. Top honors include a cash prize of $1,000.

In addition to the Schwartz Awards, students will be recognized in two other areas.  For the second year, student writing that promotes sustainability will be rewarded by The Green Initiative Fund (TGIF), created by students and supported by student fees. Both sustainable business plans and promotional materials will be acknowledged through cash prizes totaling $1500.

Additionally, the Guffey Excellence in Business Communication Award will recognize student writing in business and marketing. Dr. Guffey, a textbook author and local resident, will personally present two prizes of $250.

Members of the UCSB and Santa Barbara community are invited to attend.

 

