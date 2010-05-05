23rd District GOP Candidates to Debate in Camarillo

All five Republican candidates vying for Rep. Lois Capps’ 23rd District congressional seat — John Davidson, Carole Lee Miller, Dave Stockdale, Clark Vandeventer and Tom Watson — will debate at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at 80 Wood Road, Room 202, in Camarillo.
The event is sponsored by the Ventura County Tea Party, the Ventura County Republican Central Committee and the Ventura County Young Republicans.
The debate will be moderated by Eric Ingemunson, a national correspondent, editor and political commentator.
Admission is $12 in advance or $15 at the door.
Reservations are made on a first-come, first-served basis.
— George Miller represents the Ventura County Tea Party.