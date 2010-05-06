Three Drivers Hurt in Highway 101 Crash Near Dos Pueblos Creek

Three drivers were injured — one seriously — in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on southbound Highway 101 north of Dos Pueblos Creek.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 60-year-old Valencia man was traveling southbound in a 2009 Kia Spectra about 12:40 p.m. when his vehicle drifted from the slow lane to the fast lane, colliding with the rear of a 1993 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 55-year-old Santa Maria woman.

The driver of the Kia lost control of the vehicle, according to CHP, and crossed the median into the northbound lanes of Highway 101, colliding with a 2008 Toyota Prius driven by a 65-year-old San Luis Obispo man. That driver told police he drove onto the shoulder of the highway and slowed to about 10 mph in an effort to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the Kia suffered lacerations to his face and complained of pain in his right knee, and the driver of the Cavalier complained of pain to her neck and head. The driver of the Prius sustained major injuries, the extent of which were unknown.

