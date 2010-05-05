Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:27 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Activist Maude Barlow to Lecture on Global Water Crisis

In a free talk Tuesday at UCSB, the Regents' lecturer will offer principles for a water-secure future

By UCSB | updated logo | May 5, 2010 | 1:16 p.m.

The global water crisis is considered by many to be the greatest human ecological crisis of our time. By 2030, demand for fresh water is expected to exceed supply by 40 percent. Because most of us were raised with the myth of water abundance, we have been slow to come to terms with the enormity of the threat of a world without water.

On Tuesday, May 11, Regents’ Lecturer Maude Barlow, an internationally renowned activist and expert on global water issues, will outline the nature of the crisis — including the one facing California — and offer practical principles that could lead to a water-secure future.

Her talk, titled “The Global Water Crisis and the Coming Battle for the Right to Water,” will begin at 7 p.m. in UCSB’s Corwin Pavilion. It is free and open to the public.

Barlow, who serves on the board of directors of Food & Water Watch, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., is the national chairwoman of the Council of Canadians. She is also an executive member of the San Francisco-based International Forum on Globalization and a councilor with the World Future Council in Hamburg.

Barlow has received numerous honors and awards, including the 2009 Earth Day Canada Outstanding Environmental Achievement Award and the 2005 Right Livelihood Award (known as the “Alternative Nobel”). In 2008-09, she served as the senior adviser on water to Miguel d’Escoto Brockmann, president of the 63rd session of the U.N. General Assembly.

In addition, Barlow is the recipient of eight honorary doctorates and the author or co-author of 16 books, including Blue Covenant: The Global Water Crisis and the Coming Battle for the Right to Water.

Barlow’s lecture is part of the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center’s Oil + Water series, which examines the cultural and environmental importance of oil and water to the history and culture of California and the world.

The Regents’ Lecturer program at UC was established in 1962 to encourage rare and valuable interaction between gifted nonacademics and the university community. Since then, the program has continued to provide campus residencies in sponsoring departments for people with distinguished achievement in the arts, sciences, humanities, business, politics and international affairs.

For more information about the event, contact Laura Devendorf at 805.893.2004 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 