Boys’ Tennis: Seeing Double at Channel League Tourney

Dos Pueblos' Austin Cano and Christian Edstrom advance to the semifinals

By Liz Frech | May 6, 2010 | 12:24 a.m.

It was another day in paradise — summery weather coupled with a festive atmosphere, and a big crowd of spectators. All five boys’ tennis teams brought their best doubles teams for the Channel League Tournament. Everyone played high-quality tennis, with some of the seeds advancing and some not.

Seeded No. 5, Austin Cano and Christian Edstrom of Dos Pueblos High School upset fellow teammates Andy Silverstein and Eric Katz, seeded No. 4, in straight sets.

Seeded No. 6, Michael Lowe and Jacob Rucker of Ventura upset Chris Grant and Logan Liddell of Santa Barbara, seeded No. 3, in straight sets.

Round 1

No. 1 Jimmy Vaughn/Chris Williams (SB) defeated Eric Zmolek/Kyle Davis (DP) 6-0, 6-2
No. 8 Jackson Foster/Parker Funk (Santa Maria) defeated Connor Dann/Rowland (V) 6-2, 6-0
No. 5 Austin Cano/Christian Edstrom (DP) defeated Jon Oyan/Andres Parra (Buena) 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz (DP) defeated Brandon Bushnell/Parker Harris (V) 6-1,6-0
No. 3 Chris Grant/Logan Liddell (SB) defeated Mike Astin/Vince Luciani (B) 6-1, 6-1
No. 6 Michael Lowe/Jacob Rucker (V) defeated Brian Perrett/Noah Killman (B) 6-0, 6-1
No. 7 Jackson Mann/Scott Messier (SM) defeated Sean Handley/Sean Simpson (DP) 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 Matt Baum/Danny Diaz (SB) defeated Nik Kilpelainen/Garrett Timmons (SM) 7-5, 6-1

Round 2

No. 1 Vaughan/Williams (SB) defeated No. 8 Foster/Funk (SM) 6-2, 6-4
No. 5 Cano/Edstrom (DP) defeated No. 4 Silverstein/Katz (DP) 6-2, 6-3
No. 6 Lowe/Rucker (V) defeated No. 3 Grant/Liddell (SB) 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 Baum Diaz (SB) defeated No. 7 Mann/Messier (SM) 6-1, 6-2

Vaughan/Williams of Santa Barbara will face off with Cano/Edstrom of DP. Lowe/Rucker of Ventura will face off against Baum/Diaz of Santa Barbara.

The semifinals of doubles will start at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club. Finals of doubles and singles will start at 3:30 p.m., also at the athletic club.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

