Cleanup Continues at Courthouse After Attic Fire

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is undergoing the last of its cleanup after January’s attic fire in the space above the third-floor Public Defender’s Office.

The second-floor lobby and mural room were in the direct line of smoke, and the cleaning and conservation of painted surfaces has been the most difficult part of the cleaning process, county architect Robert Ooley said.

After the two-week process of cleaning the lobby’s mural and area at the top of the wall, the scaffolding and art conservationists will move to the mural room. The 4,100 square feet of artwork will be done one square foot at a time, which will take three to four months.

The South Coast Fine Arts Conservation Center has been hired to do the cleaning.

All of the work will be done within the mural room, since the pieces are too large to move, but four smaller pieces of artwork already have been cleaned and will be remounted later this week.

Although the insurance company is paying only to put the pieces back to pre-fire condition — at a price tag of $450,000 for the mural room — the county is hopeful of restoring the artwork at the same time.

That is, if the Courthouse Legacy Foundation can raise enough funds — about $300,000 — for the restoration of the mural room within the next four months so the same scaffolding and art conservationists can be used.

It’s the next priority project after the Spirit of the Ocean fountain undergoing restoration outside the courthouse at 1100 Anacapa St., Ooley said.

The plan is to have interpretive information for visitors available while the murals are obstructed by scaffolding, including a gridded picture of the mural with color-coded conditions for each square foot as conservationists clean it.

“I love this — this is what I do,” Ooley said. “There’s never a dull moment working at the courthouse.”

Donations toward the conservation efforts can be made by clicking here or at any Santa Barbara Bank & Trust location.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .