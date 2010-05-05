Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:28 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Craig Greene: Home Affordable Foreclosure Alternatives

The new federal program streamlines short sales for people unable to keep their homes

By Craig Greene | May 5, 2010 | 1:00 p.m.

Trying to reduce the rising number of foreclosures in the United States, the Treasury Department introduced a new federal program that makes it easier to process a short sale for people unable to keep their homes.

Home Affordable Foreclosure Alternatives program streamlines the process for doing a short sale or deed-in-lieu of foreclosure for distressed homeowners who do not qualify for a federal home loan modification through the Home Affordable Modification Program or have missed consecutive payments after a modification.

The HAFA program started April 5 and ends Dec. 31, 2012. Federal rules require servicers participating in HAMP to implement HAFA. The new program also requires borrowers to be released fully from future liabilities related to their first mortgage, including cash contributions, promissory notes and deficiency judgments.

Participation in HAFA can’t save homeowners from losing their property, but it can eliminate the effects of a foreclosure on their credit.

Financial incentives for program participation include a $1,000 servicing bonus for lenders and a $1,500 relocation bonus for displaced homeowners. Lenders of other subordinate liens (e.g., HELOCs) may be allowed to keep a limited portion of the proceeds (up to $3,000 each) of a short sale, with the first-lien lender’s approval.

HAFA is designed for homeowners who have applied to HAMP for assistance but have had no success with their loan modification program. To participate in HAFA, homeowners must still meet HAMP’s eligibility criteria: home is principal residence; first-lien mortgage is in delinquency or default is reasonably foreseeable; loan closed before Jan. 1, 2009; unpaid balance is less than $729,750; and the mortgage payment is more than 31 percent of gross income.

Click here for more information on HAFA.

— Craig Greene is a senior loan officer at Prospect Mortgage, 3916 State St., Suite 100, Santa Barbara 93105. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.898.4211.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 