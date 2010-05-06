Get Plugged In at Free Energy Retrofit Summit

Learn more about available programs at Friday's event at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion

Learn about Central Coast energy efficiency programs and how to participate at the free Central Coast Region’s Building Energy Retrofit Summit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, 1118 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The Workforce Collaborative of California’s Central Coast, the Housing & Community Development Department of Santa Barbara County and the California Energy Commission are sponsoring the event.

The summit is designed to ensure the Central Coast is prepared to meet the growing demand for home energy retrofit contractors through industry-relevant home retrofit workforce training and placement programs. The information to be discussed is critical to ensure the Central Coast will be able to regionally grow the energy efficiency segment of the green economy and effectively implement the various federal, state, utility and local home retrofit programs in 2010.

Congresswoman Lois Capps along with Supervisor Janet Wolf, (Second District) and Supervisor Salud Carbajal (First District) will speak about the new initiatives and importance of energy retrofits in the Central Coast.

» Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and county supervisors Janet Wolf and Salud Carbajal will speak about new initiatives and the importance of energy retrofits.

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board.