Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:24 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Teacher Staci Richard to Serve on Capitol Hill

She'll provide input on policy as an Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator

By Tara Broucqsault | May 5, 2010 | 2:59 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School science teacher Staci Richard is one of 20 educators in the country to receive the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. She will leave in June and be on sabbatical from Laguna Blanca next year as she represents the teachers of America on Capitol Hill.

The Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship Program offers educators an opportunity to serve in the national public policy arena. Eligible for the program are public or private elementary and secondary mathematics, technology and science classroom teachers with demonstrated excellence in teaching.

Launched in 1994 by the Department of Energy, the fellowship program is intended to bring to Congress and appropriate branches of the federal government the extensive knowledge and experience of classroom teachers. The fellows provide practical insights and real-world perspectives to policymakers and program managers developing or managing educational programs.

Richard’s exact assignment on Capitol Hill is yet to be determined. She might work on educational issues in a specific House or Senate member office, or she could be a fellow to one of the House or Senate committees that deal with educational policy.

Some of the contributions of Einstein Fellows have included:

» Drafting legislation and influencing policy that seek to improve K-16 education in the United States.

» Initiating collaborations and establishing partnerships among federal agencies.

» Designing and implementing national science, math and technology education programs.

» Establishing and evaluating national and regional programs centered on school reform and teacher preparation in science, mathematics and technology

Fellows offer valuable perspective in establishing and operating education programs. Fellowships increase understanding, communication and cooperation among legislative and executive branches and the science, mathematics and technology education community.

Richard earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and geology from Albion College and a master’s degree and credential in science education from UC Berkeley. She has been teaching science at Laguna Blanca since 1997.

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 