Marymount Students Pitch In for Arbor Day

The students have a hand in planting a young tree donated by Santa Barbara Beautiful

Officiated by representatives from Santa Barbara Beautiful and City Councilman Grant House, Marymount of Santa Barbara’s Arbor Day celebration drew a crowd.

Dressed as trees, leaves, bark, roots, sun, soil and rain, Marymount lower school students gathered around a young tree donated to the school by Santa Barbara Beautiful.

Students recited poetry, exhibited artwork and murals, sang songs and told jokes. They shared historical facts and scientific revelations — all about trees.

House wore a “tree ensemble” for the children and spoke on behalf of Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

Robert Adams from Santa Barbara Beautiful gave an award to Head of School Deborah David recognizing Marymount’s contribution to making Santa Barbara a more beautiful place and to a beaming Adrienne Kowblansky, a fifth-grader, for winning the Santa Barbara Beautiful poster contest.

The Marymount Arbor Day homage would not have been complete without each student helping to plant the young tree. One by one the children, dug their hands into the soil and gently patted the earth down around the tree’s roots. This year’s Arbor Day celebration was Marymount’s third and the second at which Marymount was recognized by Santa Barbara Beautiful.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.