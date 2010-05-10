MTD Invites Public to Celebrate New Bus Stop Shelters

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will officially celebrate Tuesday the installation of eight new bus stop shelters, strategically placed throughout the city.

Schneider and MTD staff invite the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the newly sheltered bus stop at the intersection of Modoc and Portesuello streets.

MTD was the recipient of Workforce Housing Reward Program funds, which allowed the project to move forward. The WHRP was created through Proposition 46 funding, and the state awarded grants to municipalities that produce affordable housing.

The bus stop improvements include new shelters, solar lighting, benches and trash receptacles. The following locations have been improved: San Andres at Anapamu, Modoc at Portesuello, Punta Gorda at Salinas, San Andres at Valerio, Milpas at De la Guerra, Montecito at Milpas, Voluntario at Carpinteria, and Milpas at Haley.

“The selected locations were at the top of our list for improvement, and we are honored to receive the funds,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations. “We were glad we had the opportunity to provide these new amenities to the neighborhoods that have very high transit ridership.”

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.