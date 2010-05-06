Drug Investigators Make 3 Arrests in Isla Vista

After a two-month investigation, narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department arrested on Wednesday three Isla Vista residents suspected of dealing and/or possessing narcotics in Santa Barbara County.

Detectives served a search warrant at the dealers’ residence in the 6500 block of Segovia Road in Isla Vista.

Before the service of the search warrant, one of the suspects, Corey Willyard, 20, was contacted at his job on Wednesday in the 6200 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

The other two suspects, Mohamed Hussein, 20, and Matthew McCarty, 21, were contacted inside the apartment.

During the service of the search warrant, Willyard was found to be in possession of more than a half-ounce of cocaine packaged for sales, numerous Xanax pills, Oxycontin pills, scales, packaging materials and other items indicative to narcotics sales.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $2,000. Willyard additionally brought a bindle of cocaine into the jail, which was located by the staff.

Hussein was found to be in possession of more than 11 ounces of marijuana packaged for sales. The street value of the marijuana was estimated at $3,300. McCarty was found to be in possession of two Ecstasy tabs, valued at $20.

Willyard was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail requested at $120,000 for the following charges: possession of cocaine for sales, possession of a controlled substance, bringing drugs into a custodial facility and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hussein was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with $20,000 bail for the following charges: possession of marijuana for sales and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

McCarty was booked on $10,000 bail for possession of Ecstasy.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.