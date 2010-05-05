Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:18 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

‘Real Talk’ Election Special to Feature DA, Assembly Candidates

The show will replace a previously planned program on California offshore oil drilling

By Silvia Rodriguez | updated logo | May 5, 2010 | 8:53 p.m.

The next episode of Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum, the public affairs program hosted by Jerry Roberts on The Santa Barbara Channels (Channel 21), will explore the upcoming primary election in Santa Barbara, including appearances by candidates for countywide and legislative races.

The Santa Barbara Channels’ Real Talk program will present an election special in advance of the June 8 primary. Among the candidates confirmed to appear on the show, which will be taped next Wednesday, May 12, are district attorney contenders Joyce Dudley and Josh Lynn, as well as Susan Jordan and Das Williams, rivals in the hotly contested campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 35th Assembly District.

The election special will replace an earlier scheduled program on the Tranquillon Ridge offshore oil drilling project. That program will be rescheduled, following Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent withdrawal of support for the controversial project.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring Real Talk viewers an in-depth and detailed program devoted to the issues and races at stake in the June 8 primary election,” associate producer Silvia Rodriguez said. “However, after consulting with our scheduled guests for the Real Talk program on Tranquillon Ridge, it became clear that Gov. Schwarzenegger’s sudden change of positions on the plan has made a debate about that project moot at this time.”

In advance of the election production, to be recorded at The Santa Barbara Channels studios, the public is encouraged and invited to submit questions and comments, or to be part of the studio audience by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for more information about Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum or The Santa Barbara Channels.

— Silvia Rodriguez is outreach coordinator at The Santa Barbara Channels.

 
