Santa Barbara High Students to Be ‘Singin’ in the Rain’

May performances of the classic musical begin Friday at the school

Santa Barbara High School Theatre has predicted rain for May — indoors. Under the direction of drama teacher Otto Layman, SBHS students will perform Singin’ in the Rain, with performances starting Friday.

Known for its big, flashy and universally acclaimed productions, most recently Footloose and Beauty and the Beast, Santa Barbara High School is going over the top this year. Why? “Because we can do it,” Layman said. “There will be rain on the stage!”

The classic movie musical, originally starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds, takes place in Hollywood at the height of its glamour when “talkie” movies were suddenly the new thing. To re-create the spectacular production numbers and charming flamboyance of the movie, a cast of 50-plus students has been enlisted to sing and dance, as well as an additional 30-plus students working behind the scenes to help with wardrobe, set design, lighting and sound.

In the lead roles are Geoff Hahn and Jana McIntyre, veterans of previous productions. They are supported by fellow seniors Kristian Sorenson, Thia Laurain and Olivia Ghersen.

The production will be enhanced by the creative talents of Musical Director John Douglas and his band, with sets and light design by Mike Madden, costumes by Lise Lange and choreography by Christina McCarthy.

Singin’ in the Rain performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and May 13-15, with a special Mother’s Day matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday at Santa Barbara High School, 700 E. Anapamu St.

Reserved seats, $25 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased by contacting Dani Hahn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.566.4885 or 805.448.1925.

General seating may be purchased through the SBHS business office or at the door. Those tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.

Click here for more information about the SBHS drama program.

— Gail Fanaro represents Santa Barbara High School Theatre.