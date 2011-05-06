Boys’ Tennis: DP’s Jared Madison Falls Short of Singles Title

The spectators who gathered at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club in Goleta on Thursday were not disappointed as they saw high-level tennis on all courts in the final day of the Channel League tournament.

The No. 1 seeded team of Brendan McClain and Michael Lowe of Ventura High School took care of business in dispatching two teams quickly and losing only three games to capture the Channel League doubles title. Both players fired out big serves, groundies and volleys. Coach Dodge said it had been a long time since a Ventura boys’ team took that crown.

In the other semifinal, Santa Barbara High School’s Cooper Matthieson and Graham Maassen, seeded No. 3, had a tough three setter before upsetting teammates and No. 2 seeds Jack Damen and Morgan Hale. After that, Matthieson and Maassen faced off against McClain and Lowe.

Doubles Results

Semifinals

McClain/Lowe (Ventura) defeated Petar Jivkov/Travis Enholm (San Marcos) 6-1, 6-1

Matthieson/Maassen (Santa Barbara) defeated Hale/Damen (SB) 3-6,6-1,6-3

Finals

McClain/Lowe (V) defeated Matthieson/Maassen 6-1,6-0

In the singles final, Jared Madison of Dos Pueblos High School squared off against Chris “Booie” Grant of Santa Barbara in a long slugfest. They pushed each other all over the court, mixed up their shots and serves, and endured many long rallies. In the end, Grant won the close contest 6-4, 6-4, and took the Channel League singles title.

The Chargers haven’t had a freshman in the boys’ tennis final in a long time — at least in the past decade, since I have been part of DP tennis.

Each team that participated Thursday had a nice group of fans cheering them on. The Chargers counted at least 20 supporting Madison.

Way to go, Channel League players!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.