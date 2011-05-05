Buynak & Fauver Law Firm Celebrates New Partner, Name Change

About 150 invitees celebrated Tuesday at the downtown headquarters of Buynak & Fauver, as managing partner S. Timothy Buynak welcomed Michael Fauver as a named partner.

Clients of the firm, along with business leaders from throughout the Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez areas, applauded as Buynak Law Firm officially became Buynak & Fauver.

“Buynak Law was founded with the goal of becoming the pre-eminent business law firm in the Santa Barbara area focused on our specialty practice areas of business, tax and estate planning, employment, and real estate and land use, along with litigation in those areas,” Buynak said. “Now that we have accomplished that goal, it is important that we maintain our focus on providing unparalleled service to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals in the Central Coast area. No one is better qualified to do that in future years than Michael Fauver, and I am proud and delighted to welcome him as a named partner.”

“This is, of course, a very important day for me, and it also marks the beginning of a new chapter for our firm,” Fauver said. “Buynak Law, now Buynak & Fauver, pioneered a different approach to legal representation that focuses on developing and sustaining long-term relationships in which we become both trusted legal advisers and true partners with our clients. That philosophy, along with the talent and dedication of our associates, has attracted clients in a wide variety of fields. We diligently focus on thinking ahead for our business clients and avoiding litigation. Those values will remain the core tenets of Buynak & Fauver as we move forward.”

Among those at the event was Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

“The chamber is honored to have the law firm of Buynak & Fauver as members of our Business Leaders Council,” Cushman said. “The firm’s energy and expertise make a significant contribution to the success of local business. With Buynak & Fauver in Santa Barbara, there is no reason for any local business to seek counsel out of town.”

Buynak and Fauver founded their firm after leaving Hatch & Parent before that company merged with a larger, Denver-based law firm. The firm now has seven attorneys.

With more than 25 years of legal experience, Buynak combines an extensive legal and business background to provide his clients with sound, yet innovative strategies that contribute to their success. His clients include individuals, partnerships, corporations, limited liability companies, associations, foreign entities and nonprofit organizations. Utilizing practical business and litigation experience, he is able to analyze situations to provide efficient, economical resolutions and strategies consistent with a client’s business or project objectives. His litigation background provides significant advantages in negotiations and for business strategies and resolutions. He is a graduate of the University of San Francisco Law School.

A practicing attorney for more than 10 years, Fauver specializes in business, corporate and employment law, in addition to assisting clients with general corporate counseling and formation issues. He has extensive litigation experience, allowing him to strategize with his clients and negotiate for them during all phases of representation. His clients value and trust his expertise as well as his creative approach to the law. Active in community affairs, he is a graduate of the University of Southern California Law School.

For more information about the firm, click here or by call 805.966.7000.

— Kate Blake is the firm manager for Buynak & Fauver LLP.