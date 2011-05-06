Goleta Police Cite 9 Violators in Pedestrian Crosswalk Sting

The Goleta Police Department cited nine drivers Thursday for not yielding to pedestrians at a crosswalk in Goleta.

The Goleta Traffic Unit conducted a pedestrian crosswalk sting operation during lunchtime traffic using a plainclothes deputy to walk across the crosswalk in front of the Goleta Valley Community Center on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. Uniformed motorcycle deputies then watched for motorists who did not yield the right-of-way to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

“Public safety is a priority in Goleta. By using sting operations, we can continue to educate the public on safe driving techniques,” said Vyto Adomaitis, Goleta’s public safety director. “Our police department has done an outstanding job in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

Police hope that by conducting and publicizing these operations on a regular basis, motorists will be more attentive and look for pedestrians. The majority of the motorists observed during the operation properly and safely yielded to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Deputies focused on two specific vehicle code infractions. The first requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection. The fine for that violation can be up to $175.

The second law prohibits vehicles from passing a vehicle that has stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street. This offense is especially dangerous because pedestrians are all too often lulled into a false sense of security when a vehicle stops for them. The fine for this violation is about $400.

Police said that Thursday afternoon’s operation was part of their continuing effort to improve traffic safety in Goleta. Additional crosswalk stings will be conducted without notice in the future.

Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.