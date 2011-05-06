Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:23 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Police Cite 9 Violators in Pedestrian Crosswalk Sting

Officers target lunchtime traffic in front of the community center on Hollister Avenue

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 6, 2011 | 2:21 a.m.

The Goleta Police Department cited nine drivers Thursday for not yielding to pedestrians at a crosswalk in Goleta.

The Goleta Traffic Unit conducted a pedestrian crosswalk sting operation during lunchtime traffic using a plainclothes deputy to walk across the crosswalk in front of the Goleta Valley Community Center on Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta. Uniformed motorcycle deputies then watched for motorists who did not yield the right-of-way to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

“Public safety is a priority in Goleta. By using sting operations, we can continue to educate the public on safe driving techniques,” said Vyto Adomaitis, Goleta’s public safety director. “Our police department has done an outstanding job in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

Police hope that by conducting and publicizing these operations on a regular basis, motorists will be more attentive and look for pedestrians. The majority of the motorists observed during the operation properly and safely yielded to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

Deputies focused on two specific vehicle code infractions. The first requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection. The fine for that violation can be up to $175.

The second law prohibits vehicles from passing a vehicle that has stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street. This offense is especially dangerous because pedestrians are all too often lulled into a false sense of security when a vehicle stops for them. The fine for this violation is about $400.

Police said that Thursday afternoon’s operation was part of their continuing effort to improve traffic safety in Goleta. Additional crosswalk stings will be conducted without notice in the future.

Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 