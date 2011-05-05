Goleta Valley Beautiful Honors Its Award Recipients

Goleta Valley Beautiful celebrated its 37th Annual Awards event on Sunday at the Stow House Gardens at Rancho La Patera.
Before the awards, a crowd of 150 browsed through a wide assortment of silent auction offerings while listening to music from the Bren Grass Band.
The award winners below were introduced by Goleta Valley Beautiful President David Fainer and board members Richard Jenkins and Jeffrey Boyle.
Philanthropist of the Year
Michael Towbes
Preservation of Goleta Valley Heritage
Goleta Depot, 300 North Los Carneros Road
Institute for American Research
South Coast Railroad Museum
Single Family Residence
Schoneberger Residence, 5344 Paseo Rio
— Bill and Marion Schoneberger, owners
— Charles McClure, landscape architect
Orchard
Rancho del Ciervo, Patterson Avenue
— David White, owner
— AgLand Services, Felix Gomez, operator
Community Pride
Sungate Ranch, Old San Marcos Road and Hollister Avenue
— Sungate Ranch Home Owners Association
— David Peckham, president
— Eric Larsen, landscape committee chair
— Katie O’Reilly Rogers, landscape architect
— Enviroscaping, landscape maintenance
Commercial
Cottage Health System Business Services, 6550 Hollister Ave.
— Alan Grosbard and Karen Bobo, owners
— Cottage Health System, tenant
— Arcadia Landscaping
— Pollquin Design Group
— HMH Constructors Inc.
— Plowboy Landscapes
— Kitson Landscape Management Inc.
Public Space
Bella Vista Park, 7300 Mirano Drive
— City of Goleta
— Margaret Connell, mayor
— Dan Singer, city manager
— Steve Wagner, community services manager
— Bill Millar, parks and open space manager
Multifamily Residential
Coronado Apartments, 6626 Picasso Road in Isla Vista
— Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., owner
— Meridian Group, property management
— Kitson Landscape Management Inc., landscape design & maintenance
— Victor Roblado, contractor
Heritage Tree
San Jose Creek Shamel Ash
Sustainable
Schmidt residence, 944 N. Patterson Ave.
— Jim and Veloce Schmidt, owners
— Peter New, landscape design
Volunteer Organization of the Year
Beautify Dos Pueblos
— Kim Howard and Bill Parker, co-chairs
Restoration
600 Pine Ave.
— The Towbes Group Inc., property owner
— Michael Towbes
— Craig Zimmerman
— Kate Villar
— Craig Minus
— ATK Space Systems, tenant
— David Messner
— Earl McCutcheon
— Suding Design, landscape architect
— Kitson Landscape Mangagement Inc., landscape installation and maintenance
— City of Goleta
Evergreen Volunteer of the Year
Jennifer Berry
Public/Institutional
Pollock Theater and Carsey-Wolf Center
— Henry Yang, chancellor
— Glenn “Gene” Lucas, executive vice chancellor
— Marc Fisher, associated vice chancellor facilities
— David Marshall, dean of humanities and fine arts
— Matt Ryan, manager, Pollock Theater
— Richard Hutton, executive director, Carsey-Wolf Center
— LeeAnne French, associated director, Carsey-Wolf Center
— John Cook, facilities manager
— Mark Razo, groundskeeper
— Katherine Spitz, landscape architect
— Park West Landscape Inc., landscape contractor
— Lash Construction Inc., concrete subcontractor
Golden Shovel Award
Tami Mason
Long-Term Community Partners
Camino Real Marketplace
Kitson Landscape Management Inc.
Outstanding Community Organization
— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.