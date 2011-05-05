Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:37 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Beautiful Honors Its Award Recipients

37th annual event includes music and a silent auction

By Ken Knight for Goleta Valley Beautiful | May 5, 2011 | 3:07 p.m.

Goleta Valley Beautiful celebrated its 37th Annual Awards event on Sunday at the Stow House Gardens at Rancho La Patera.

Before the awards, a crowd of 150 browsed through a wide assortment of silent auction offerings while listening to music from the Bren Grass Band.

The award winners below were introduced by Goleta Valley Beautiful President David Fainer and board members Richard Jenkins and Jeffrey Boyle.

Philanthropist of the Year

Michael Towbes

Preservation of Goleta Valley Heritage

Goleta Depot, 300 North Los Carneros Road
Institute for American Research
South Coast Railroad Museum

Single Family Residence

Schoneberger Residence, 5344 Paseo Rio
— Bill and Marion Schoneberger, owners
— Charles McClure, landscape architect

Orchard

Rancho del Ciervo, Patterson Avenue
— David White, owner
AgLand Services, Felix Gomez, operator

Community Pride

Sungate Ranch, Old San Marcos Road and Hollister Avenue
— Sungate Ranch Home Owners Association
— David Peckham, president
— Eric Larsen, landscape committee chair
— Katie O’Reilly Rogers, landscape architect
Enviroscaping, landscape maintenance

Commercial

Cottage Health System Business Services, 6550 Hollister Ave.
— Alan Grosbard and Karen Bobo, owners
— Cottage Health System, tenant
— Arcadia Landscaping
— Pollquin Design Group
HMH Constructors Inc.
Plowboy Landscapes
Kitson Landscape Management Inc.

Public Space

Bella Vista Park, 7300 Mirano Drive
City of Goleta
Margaret Connell, mayor
— Dan Singer, city manager
— Steve Wagner, community services manager
— Bill Millar, parks and open space manager

Multifamily Residential

Coronado Apartments, 6626 Picasso Road in Isla Vista
Intercontinental Real Estate Corp., owner
Meridian Group, property management
— Kitson Landscape Management Inc., landscape design & maintenance
— Victor Roblado, contractor

Heritage Tree

San Jose Creek Shamel Ash

Sustainable

Schmidt residence, 944 N. Patterson Ave.
— Jim and Veloce Schmidt, owners
— Peter New, landscape design

Volunteer Organization of the Year

Beautify Dos Pueblos
— Kim Howard and Bill Parker, co-chairs

Restoration

600 Pine Ave.
The Towbes Group Inc., property owner
— Michael Towbes
— Craig Zimmerman
— Kate Villar
— Craig Minus
ATK Space Systems, tenant
— David Messner
— Earl McCutcheon
— Suding Design, landscape architect
— Kitson Landscape Mangagement Inc., landscape installation and maintenance
City of Goleta

Evergreen Volunteer of the Year

Jennifer Berry

Public/Institutional

Pollock Theater and Carsey-Wolf Center
— Henry Yang, chancellor
— Glenn “Gene” Lucas, executive vice chancellor
— Marc Fisher, associated vice chancellor facilities
— David Marshall, dean of humanities and fine arts
— Matt Ryan, manager, Pollock Theater
— Richard Hutton, executive director, Carsey-Wolf Center
— LeeAnne French, associated director, Carsey-Wolf Center
— John Cook, facilities manager
— Mark Razo, groundskeeper
— Katherine Spitz, landscape architect
Park West Landscape Inc., landscape contractor
Lash Construction Inc., concrete subcontractor

Golden Shovel Award

Tami Mason

Long-Term Community Partners

Camino Real Marketplace
Kitson Landscape Management Inc.

Outstanding Community Organization

Devereux California

— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.

