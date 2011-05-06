Five People Hurt in Head-On Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara

CHP says it appears a juvenile driver from Carpinteria crossed double-double yellow lines, clipping the front of an oncoming vehicle

Five people were injured Thursday afternoon after a head-on crash that blocked both lanes of traffic on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Camino Del Remedio in Santa Barbara.

Jeremy Wayland, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, said a Mazda Tribute driven by a Carpinteria juvenile and carrying three juvenile passengers of Santa Barbara and Goleta was traveling westbound on Cathedral Oaks Road. A Jeep Commander driven by 35-year-old Elvia Bukal of Santa Barbara was traveling eastbound on the same road.

According to Wayland, the Mazda appeared to have crossed over the double-double yellow lines, partially into the eastbound lane, and the front corner of the Mazda struck the front corner of the Jeep. The collision spun both vehicles 180 degrees. The Mazda came to rest in a south-easterly direction in the westbound lane. The Jeep came to rest in a northeasterly direction along the right shoulder of the westbound lane, against an embankment, Wayland said.

Three people suffered moderate injuries and two people received minor injuries. All five were treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Wayland said the driver of the Mazda had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for injuries that included a dislocated hip and a broken left arm.

He said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. with two engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, according to spokesman David Sadecki.

Cathedral Oaks Road in both directions was closed for about 90 minutes. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

County Fire and CHP were assisted by the Goleta Police Department, American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.