Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:25 am | Partly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Five People Hurt in Head-On Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara

CHP says it appears a juvenile driver from Carpinteria crossed double-double yellow lines, clipping the front of an oncoming vehicle

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | May 6, 2011 | 1:31 a.m.

Five people were injured Thursday afternoon after a head-on crash that blocked both lanes of traffic on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Camino Del Remedio in Santa Barbara.

Jeremy Wayland, a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, said a Mazda Tribute driven by a Carpinteria juvenile and carrying three juvenile passengers of Santa Barbara and Goleta was traveling westbound on Cathedral Oaks Road. A Jeep Commander driven by 35-year-old Elvia Bukal of Santa Barbara was traveling eastbound on the same road.

According to Wayland, the Mazda appeared to have crossed over the double-double yellow lines, partially into the eastbound lane, and the front corner of the Mazda struck the front corner of the Jeep. The collision spun both vehicles 180 degrees. The Mazda came to rest in a south-easterly direction in the westbound lane. The Jeep came to rest in a northeasterly direction along the right shoulder of the westbound lane, against an embankment, Wayland said.

Three people suffered moderate injuries and two people received minor injuries. All five were treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Wayland said the driver of the Mazda had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for injuries that included a dislocated hip and a broken left arm.

He said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. with two engines, a ladder truck and a battalion chief, according to spokesman David Sadecki.

Cathedral Oaks Road in both directions was closed for about 90 minutes. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

County Fire and CHP were assisted by the Goleta Police Department, American Medical Response and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 