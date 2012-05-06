Pearl Chase Society Readies for a Tour of ‘Bungalow Haven’

The Pearl Chase Society presents this year’s Historic Homes Tour, featuring eight captivating homes, society president Sue Adams announced Saturday.

“The range in variety of architectural styles will distinguish this tour as a rare opportunity to see homes of outstanding Arts and Crafts design,” Adams said.

On Sunday, May 20, the Historic Homes Tour will present eight captivating residences in the city’s Bungalow Haven neighborhood. These homes were built from 1888 to 1923 and represent the heyday of the bungalow in Santa Barbara, including Spanish Bungalow, Classic Craftsman Bungalow, Arts and Crafts Bungalow, Shingled Craftsman Bungalow and River Rock Bungalow, in addition to the Japanese Temple-style Pagoda House, a Queen Anne Cottage, and an English Farmhouse.

The tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20. Tickets are $55 for nonmembers of the society, $50 per person for current members of the society, and $75 for a tour ticket and a first-time-only membership in the society.

Early reservations are advised as the tour has sold out in the past. Advance reservation only. Tickets are available by mailing a check to the Pearl Chase Society, Historic Homes Tour,

P.O. Box 30154, Santa Barbara 93130-0154. Click here to purchase tickets online, or call 805.961.3938.

1902 Pagoda House

Overlooking the bungalow neighborhood is the Pagoda House, looking ever-so-much like an elaborate Japanese temple, where refreshments for the tour will be offered. Built in 1902, this spacious home features tapering stories, redwood paneled walls and rooflines with lifted eaves. Reminiscent of Japanese pagodas, this house celebrates the Craftsman ideals of simplicity, natural materials and handcraftsmanship while harboring romantic tales of its previous owners.

1919 English Farmhouse

Designed as a Cotswold Farmhouse, the house exhibits exquisite details in its ironwork and fixtures, beamed ceilings, scrolled built-ins and corbelled window frames. The centerpiece of the living room is an enormous fireplace, which evokes the feeling of ancient kitchens and hearty stews bubbling over an open fire.

1923 River Rock Bungalow

Handsomely accented with river rock cobbles, this one-story Craftsman-style house is clad in shingle siding. A large wraparound porch is supported by square posts, set into river rock cobble footings. Inside, its charming décor features a fireplace and chimney built with nearby river rock.

1921 Spanish Bungalow

This Spanish Colonial Revival single-story home is sheathed in stucco. Its flat roof is capped by a parapet constructed of terra cotta tile coping. The front porch railing balustrade is designed in a “river of life” pattern. Once inside, the home’s original built-ins, accessories and flooring are nostalgic reminders of “the way we were.”

1920 Classic Craftsman Bungalow

Self-described as a journeyman carpenter, the owner of this one-story bungalow is committed to quality craftsmanship and remains faithful to the traditions of the Arts and Crafts movement. The coziness of natural materials in harmony with nature reflects the traditions of this classic bungalow put together with the thousand-year-old technology of mortise-and-tendon joints.

1920 Arts and Crafts Cottage

This exquisite gem is a clapboard Craftsman-style bungalow with an immense appeal to the collector. Rich with finely crafted woodwork, stone fireplace and authentic arts and crafts furniture, the home projects a feeling of sanctuary, quality and refinement. The kitchen is an added grace note to an inviting home — and its restoration is a credit to its gifted architect owner.

1921 Shingled Craftsman

The uniqueness of this bungalow reflects the remarkable artistry of its owners. A professional artist’s studio accompanies the original wood-sided cottage whose shingles are hand-stained and flared at the foundation line. The “clinker” brick front entry is a feature worth noting as its magical design exhibits the craftsmanship in the Arts and Crafts movement. You will see why this neighborhood has earned its designation as a Special Design District.

1888 Queen Anne Cottage

Designated a City Structure of Merit in 1989, the provenance of this nostalgic Queen Anne cottage is a bit of a mystery. A forensic analysis in 1989 revealed that the house was crafted using square iron nails and contained hardware dated 1872. Architecturally, the house is clearly Victorian. Maps drawn as early as 1888 show a cluster of buildings including a barn on this site while all of the adjacent blocks lie vacant. This home was a precursor to the neighboring bungalows and is testimony to the passion of the enterprising individuals who preserve Santa Barbara’s extraordinary residential history.

Click here for more information on the Pearl Chase Society, or call 805.961.3938.

— Santa Barbara publicist Jennifer Jimmerson represents the Pearl Chase Society.