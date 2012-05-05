Wind Advisory in Effect Through Saturday Morning

Winds gusting to 40 mph were sweeping Santa Barbara County’s South Coast early Saturday. A high wind advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service said a strengthening northerly pressure gradient was generating northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains. High winds were intermittently raking the Montecito foothills early Saturday.

Authorities warned motorists to use caution, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Gale-force winds are expected in the Santa Barbara Channel through late morning Saturday.

The weekend forecast calls for sunny conditions and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s.

