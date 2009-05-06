Boys’ Tennis: Charger, Don Advance in League Tournament

The finals are rescheduled for Friday because of the Jesusita Fire; doubles action begins today

The first Channel League Tournament semifinal was finished before the Chargers arrived at Pierpont Inn & Racquet Club on Tuesday. Sasha Gryaznov of Dos Pueblos is through to the finals, after Billy Grokenberger of Santa Barbara High fell ill. Dons Chase Melton and Jimmy Vaughan played the second semifinal. Both played top-notch tennis. In the end, Melton took the match at 6-3, 6-1, with “big” serves, touch volleys, well-placed angle shots and driving ground strokes. The Channel League finals have been rescheduled because of the Jesusita Fire. They will be played at 3 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral Oaks Athletic Club, 5800 Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta. The Channel League Doubles’ Tournament begins Wednesday at Ventura’s Buena High School. — Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

