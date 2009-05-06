Boys’ Tennis: Chargers, Dons Double Trouble in League Tournament

One Dos Pueblos duo and three Santa Barbara teams advance to the semifinals

Under warm and clear skies Wednesday, Dos Pueblos headed to the first day of the Channel League Doubles Tournament at Buena High School in Ventura.

As the tournament progressed, so did the air temperature. On the way home, we saw miles of billowy brown haze from the Jesusita Fire. Again, each school brought a group of talented players.

The following teams were seeded:

No. 1 Spencer Simon/ Evan Teufel (Santa Barbara)

No. 2 Matt Demopoulos/Cristian Wheeler (Santa Barbara)

No. 3 Chris Williams/Danny Diaz (Santa Barbara)

No. 4 Andy Silverstein/Eric Katz (Dos Pueblos)

First Round:

No. 1 Simon/Teufel (Santa Barbara) defeated Kyle Tong/Peter Prudhomme (Buena) 6-0, 6-0

Bobby Oldt/Andy Laubacher (Ventura) defeated Tyler Espinoza/Michael Muldong (Buena) 6-1, 7-5

Jackson Mann/Scott Messier (San Marcos) defeated Collin Masiel/Parker Harris (Ventura) 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 Silverstein/Katz (Dos Pueblos) defeated Garrett Timmons/Mario Herrera (San Marcos) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Williams/Diaz (Santa Barbara) defeated Jon Waxer/Ryan Maher (Ventura) 6-1, 6-1

Austin Cano/Christian Edstrom (Dos Pueblos) defeated Vince Luciani/Brian Perrett (Buena) 6-1, 6-1

Malcolm Sutton/John Kim (Dos Pueblos) defeated Noah Kilman/Michael Huang (Buena) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Demopoulos/Wheeler (Santa Barbara) defeated Sean-Michael Gaudefroy/Travis Enholm (San Marcos) 7-5, 6-4

Second Round:

No. 1 Simon/Teufel (Santa Barbara) defeated Oldt/Laubacher (Ventura) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Demopoulos/Wheeler (Santa Barbara) defeated Sutton/Kim (Dos Pueblos) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Williams/Diaz (Santa Barbara) defeated Cano/Edstrom (Dos Pueblos) 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 Silverstein/Katz (Dos Pueblos) defeated Mann/Messier (San Marcos) 6-2, 6-1



The semifinals and finals will be held Thursday at the Pierpont Inn & Racquet Club, 550 Sanjon Road in Ventura, beginning at 3 p.m.

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.