Community Action Commission Celebrates ‘Champions’

More than 180 residents and dignitaries attended the Community Action Commission’s fundraiser dinner April 23 in Solvang, cementing a successful night that will benefit the agency’s Senior Nutrition Program.

The Community Action Champions Dinner, held at the Hotel Corque, honored Santa Barbara County residents for their outstanding service to the community. The honorees were Flo Furuike, Anne and Michael Towbes, Guadalupe Mayor Lupe Alvarez and Councilmember Ariston Julian, and Marian Medical Center CEO Charles Cova and Sister Janet Corcoran.

“This was an amazing opportunity to honor local residents who serve our community day in and day out. We are tremendously fortunate to have people in this community who not only believe in our mission, but are eager to step up to the plate and help,” CAC Executive Director Fran Forman said. “The gathering of people that have diverse interests, beliefs and backgrounds usually at odds with each other, but come together for the common interest of our community and honoring those that contribute.”

The agency’s Senior Nutrition Program serves more than 100,000 meals each year to nearly 1,200 low-income seniors at 10 dining centers countywide and delivered to the homes of housebound seniors.

Stephanie Drake represents the Community Action Commission.