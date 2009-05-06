Essay: Support Local Schools, Students

I go to Santa Barbara Charter School. It’s in a financial drought.

When I was in fourth grade, I didn’t care at all about trying to raise money. Now I’m in sixth grade, and my perspective has changed.

The school is probably going to lay off one teacher, and it was announced that the school is going to combine the seventh- and eighth-grade classes and have one sixth-grade class next year.

I would prefer not to be combined with the eighth-graders next, and I really don’t want to leave the school.

So now I think it’s very important to support local schools to make it a better environment for all the students.

— Kelly Biswell is a 12-year-old Santa Barbara Charter School student.