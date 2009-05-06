Help Victims of Domestic Violence, One Kit at a Time

La Cumbre Plaza is hosting an event to assemble personal care kits for local organizations

La Cumbre Plaza is hosting a Get Together & Give event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday to benefit women’s organizations in the community.

Volunteers will help assemble personal care kits, including essential everyday items donated by center retailers and community partners, to be given to St. Vincent’s and Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County. There will be live music and refreshments.

Donations of new, unopened cosmetics or personal products — including hotel miniature bottles of shampoo and conditioner and cosmetics counter samples — can be dropped off at La Cumbre Plaza’s Guest Services.

Across the country, 67 shopping centers plan to assemble and donate 30,000 care kits.

To attend the local event, RSVP to 805.687.3500.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson