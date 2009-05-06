Jesusita Fire: Officials Reissue Air Quality Warning

Residents are urged to limit time spent outdoors when smoke is in the area

With smoke and soot from the Jesusita Fire in the air and high winds in the forecast, an air quality warning has been reissued for southern Santa Barbara County, officials said Thursday morning.

Air quality is poor in some areas, and winds may stir soot particles from burned areas into the air, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Direct Relief International has a limited supply of masks that should be used only if it is not possible to avoid outdoor exposure to the smoke. It is critical that the masks be fitted properly on the face, so instruction for proper fitting will be included as DRI distributes free masks to the public until 3 p.m. Thursday at two locations:

» Loreto Plaza, Las Positas and State streets

» Lazy Acres, 302 Meigs Road

Residents who see or smell smoke are urged to be cautious and use common sense. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke is in the area.

Residents also are cautioned to avoid stirring up soot particles and not to use leafblowers.

Levels of smoke and particles will depend on changes in the winds and the movement of the fire. For recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.