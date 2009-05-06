Jesusita Fire: Community Resources

The latest on school closures, shelters, information and more

The Jesusita Fire started Tuesday in the Cathedral Peak area above San Roque Canyon. Click here to read Noozhawk’s latest information on mandatory evacuations, evacuation warnings and road closures.

Information Kiosks

The city of Santa Barbara has set up public information kiosks at five locations:

» Paseo Nuevo

» Loreto Plaza, State Street and Las Positas Road

» Scolari’s Market, 222 N. Milpas St.

» Lazy Acres, 302 Meigs Road

» Montecito, 1400 block of E. Valley Road

Shelters

» The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has opened a second Red Cross shelter at UCSB’s Recreation Center. Take Highway 217 to the campus and follow the Emergency Shelter signs.

»The shelter at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta, is at capacity. Click here for more information, or call 805.687.1331.

» A large animal evacuation center has been opened at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

» For small animal evacuations, call the Animal Services Hotline at 805.681.4332

Medical Facilities

» The County Public Health Department Santa Barbara Clinic at 345 Camino Del Remedio is closed. Patients can reschedule appointments upon reopening. Those requiring care today may go to the Franklin Clinic, 1136 E. Montecito St., or the Carpinteria Clinic at 931 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria.

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics remain open. Walk-ins are welcome, but wait times may vary. Visit the Eastside Neighborhood Clinic, 915 N. Milpas St., 805.963.1641; the Eastside Family Dental Clinic, 923 N. Milpas St., 805.884.1998; the Westside Neighborhood Clinic, 628 W. Micheltorena St., 805.963.1546, or the Isla Vista Neighborhood Clinic, 970 Embarcadero del Mar, 805.968-1511.

Schools

The following schools, in addition to any after-school or child-care programs, will be closed Friday.

Cold Spring School District:

» Cold Spring School

Goleta School District:

» Brandon School

» El Camino Elementary School

» Ellwood School

» Foothill Elementary School

» Hollister School

» Isla Vista Elementary School

» Kellogg School

» La Patera School

» Mountain View Elementary School

Hope School District:

» Hope Elementary School

» Monte Vista Elementary School

Montecito Union School District:

» Montecito Union School

Santa Barbara School Districts:

The Santa Barbara School Districts will officially close at noon on Friday.

» All children at Washington, McKinley, Monroe, and Harding Schools will be released at 11:30 a.m.

» La Cuesta Continuation School will close at noon on Friday.

» Adams Elementary

» Cleveland Elementary

» Cesar Chavez Charter

» Community Day School

» Dos Pueblos High School

» Franklin Elementary

» Goleta Valley Junior High

» La Colina Junior High

» La Cumbre Junior High

» Open Alternative School

» Parma Children’s Center

» Peabody Charter

» Roosevelt Elementary

» Santa Barbara Charter School, located on the Goleta Valley Junior High School campus

» Santa Barbara Community Academy

» Santa Barbara Junior High

» Santa Barbara High School

» San Marcos High

» Home School Santa Barbara on the Monte Vista campus

Others:

» Bishop Garcia Diego High School

» California Learning Center

» Both San Roque School campuses

» Marymount of Santa Barbara

» Santa Barbara Middle School

» Sunrise Montessori School

» Little Angels Preschool

» Notre Dame School

» First Presbyterian Child Care Center

» Kumon Math & Reading Center

» Laguna Blanca School, Montecito and Hope Ranch campuses

» Crane Country Day School

» Olive Grove Charter School - Santa Barbara campus

» El Puente Community School/Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara County Education Office program)

» Summit High School (Santa Barbara County Education Office program)

» Both Laguna Blanca School campuses

» El Montecito Presbyterian Early School

» Providence Hall High School

» El Montecito School

Antioch University

Antioch University is closed through Sunday. Classes will resume Monday.

Westmont College

Westmont College is now under a mandatory evacuation order. Faculty and staff should not report to work. Anyone currently on campus will be escorted off throughout the morning.

Baccalaureate, a formal worship service that precedes Commencement, has been moved to La Playa Stadium at SBCC tonight at 5 p.m. The gates will open at 4 p.m. No tickets are necessary for graduates or their guests attending Baccalaureate.

Seniors can pick up caps and gowns from the Cap & Gown Truck beginning at 2 p.m. in the small parking lot to the left of the Santa Barbara City College gym on Loma Alta. Seniors should arrive well before the class photo, which will take place at 4 p.m. at the patio outside of the SBCC gym.

Nearly all students have been safely moved from the campus. Westmont has established a temporary gathering space at Reality Carpenteria, 5251 6th St., 805.684.5247. In addition, college and church officials are working on temporary housing for students who are in need of a place to stay.

Commencement will be held May 9 at 10 a.m. at La Playa Stadium.

Santa Barbara City College

SBCC’s main campus, 721 Cliff Drive, and Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Road and Schott Center, 310 W. Padre St., have canceled classes Friday and Saturday. Students can check the college’s Web site at www.sbcc.edu for updates.

County Offices

» The Calle Real County Buildings are closed Friday. County employees who work at the Calle Real offices should remain at home and be available by their known phone numbers for call back and assignment to alternative work sites. If required to report to an alternate work site, employees should bring County identification badge and cell phone, if issued. All public services normally available at this campus will be closed.

Counseling

The Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic at UCSB’s Gevirtz School is offering three free counseling sessions to residents affected by the Jesusita Fire. For more information, call 805.893.8064.

Tip Line

The cause of the Jesusita Fire remains under investigation. Call 805.686.5074.

Services

» Patterson Self Storage & Packing Supply is offering free storage spaces and wholesale prices on boxes and packing supplies to residents whose homes are threatened by the Jesusita Fire. Call 805.964.0924 to reserve a space. Click here to order boxes and packing supplies online, or visit the store at Patterson Avenue and Highway 101. The offer is limited to stock on hand.

More Information

» Click here for general traffic updates and other road closure information.

» Click here for additional information and fire resources at sbparent.com.

» Click here for additional information from the city of Santa Barbara or turn to City TV-Channel 18.

» Radio updates can be found at KCSB-91.9 FM; KRAZ-105.9 FM; KSYV-96.7 FM; KTYD-99.9 FM; KSBL-101.7 FM; KTMS-990 AM; KUHL-1410 AM; KINF-1440 AM; and in Spanish at KSPE-94.5 FM and KIST-107.7 FM.

Fire evacuation zones



View Jesusita Fire - Santa Barbara in a larger map

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show. If you have fire photos to share, e-mail them to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .