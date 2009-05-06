Jesusita Fire: Evacuation Assistance Available

Residents in the mandatory evacuation area who are physically unable to evacuate on their own should call the Jesusita Fire Call Center at 805.681.5197. Do not call 9-1-1, as the system is overloaded.

The call center staff will need the following information:

» Name of person needing assistance with evacuation

» Working phone number

» Address

» Closest intersection

» Whether the person can walk on his or her own

» Whether the person needs a wheelchair

» Whether the person is bed bound

» Whether the person uses oxygen or other medical equipment

» Whether the person can travel via automobile or will need an ambulance

The resident will be called so arrangements can be made for transportation.