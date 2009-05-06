Jesusita Fire: Museum of Natural History Closes For the Day

All programs and meetings have been postponed or canceled through at least Wednesday

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will be closed Wednesday. In addition, all programs and community meetings have been postponed or canceled for the day, including SBCC astronomy classes, butterfly crew volunteer training, student internships, school field trips and all clubs that use the museum’s auditorium or halls for their meetings. Organizers of events/meetings are urged to keep checking the museum’s Web site (click here) for updates. Club members should contact club officers, and students should contact their professors, for alternate meeting locations and/or schedules. The museum will send out an update with a new date and time for the butterfly crew volunteer training. Easter Moorman represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.