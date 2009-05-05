Jesusita Fire: Nava Asks Governor to Declare State of Emergency

A proclamation would bring state aid and firefighting resources to areas affected by the blaze

Santa Barbara County and Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday asked Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to declare a state of emergency in the county, where the Jesusita Fire started to spread amid changing winds and high temperatures.

“I encourage the governor to recognize the conditions on the ground here in Santa Barbara as a result of the Jesusita Fire,” Nava said. “A state of emergency declaration is critical to ensuring that additional assistance and resources are provided to fight the fire.”

An emergency proclamation by the governor would bring provide vital state aid and assistance to those affected by the fire, as well as resources to local and state agencies fighting the fire.

A copy of Nava’s letter and the county’s request were delivered to the governor’s office in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon.