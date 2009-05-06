Sizzlin’ Fiddlin’: A Benefit for Santa Barbara Symphony

Former and current concertmasters join forces for a one-night performance

The Santa Barbara Symphony will present a one-night performance, “Sizzlin’ Fiddlin’,” by virtuoso violinists Gilles Apap and Caroline Campbell on Thursday at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the symphony.

Globe-trotting Apap, a former concertmaster of the Santa Barbara Symphony, makes a rare Southern California appearance during his hectic performance schedule, returning from recent appearances at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, Berlin Philharmonic Hall and Budapest Hungary with the Hungarian State Symphony.

Apap will join concertmaster Campbell in recital with pianist Miwa Gofuku, performing works by Bach, Ysaye, Shostakovich, Moszkowski, Bartók, Sarasate and more.

The concert will be followed by a reception with artists for guests holding VIP patron tickets and will feature a silent auction.

Tickets are $55 and $100 (VIP patron tickets include premium seating, post-concert reception and partial tax-deductible donation). Tickets are on sale at the Lobero Theatre Box Office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., by calling 805.963.0761 or online at www.lobero.org.

Miwa Gofuku is director of artistic planning and operations for the Santa Barbara Symphony.