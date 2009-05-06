Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 4:35 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Marine Sanctuary Advisory Meeting Open to All

By Danielle Lipski | May 6, 2009 | 8:17 a.m.

The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary (CINMS) Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC) on May 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casa Las Palmas, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Highlights include presentations and discussions on blue whale/ship strikes, development of an outreach center for teaching ocean science, management plan implementation and offshore energy projects.

The 21-member SAC includes representatives from commercial fishing, recreational fishing, non-consumptive recreation, tourism, business, research, education, conservation, the Chumash community, the public at large, 10 government agencies and Sanctuary Superintendent Chris Mobley.

The CINMS was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara Islands. The Sanctuary spans approximately 1,113 square nautical miles extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, encompassing a rich diversity of marine life and habitats, as well as rich historic and cultural resources.

The SAC was formed in December of 1998 to provide advice to the Sanctuary Superintendent regarding Sanctuary management. The SAC serves as a forum for consultation and deliberation for the community, assures continued public input to management decision-making, and helps expand public awareness about the Sanctuary and its resources. The Advisory Council meets regularly, in open public meetings, at various locations throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

— Danielle Lipski is a research specialist at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 