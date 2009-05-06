Marine Sanctuary Advisory Meeting Open to All

The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary (CINMS) Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC) on May 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Casa Las Palmas, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Highlights include presentations and discussions on blue whale/ship strikes, development of an outreach center for teaching ocean science, management plan implementation and offshore energy projects.

The 21-member SAC includes representatives from commercial fishing, recreational fishing, non-consumptive recreation, tourism, business, research, education, conservation, the Chumash community, the public at large, 10 government agencies and Sanctuary Superintendent Chris Mobley.

The CINMS was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding San Miguel, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa and Santa Barbara Islands. The Sanctuary spans approximately 1,113 square nautical miles extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, encompassing a rich diversity of marine life and habitats, as well as rich historic and cultural resources.

The SAC was formed in December of 1998 to provide advice to the Sanctuary Superintendent regarding Sanctuary management. The SAC serves as a forum for consultation and deliberation for the community, assures continued public input to management decision-making, and helps expand public awareness about the Sanctuary and its resources. The Advisory Council meets regularly, in open public meetings, at various locations throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

— Danielle Lipski is a research specialist at the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.