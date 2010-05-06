Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 8:34 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Alpha Resource Center Wins Contest for Orchard

Up to 200 fruit trees soon will adorn its Cathedral Oaks campus

By Marisa Bourke | May 6, 2010 | 4:38 p.m.

The Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara has received official news that it will be the recipient of up to 200 fruit trees on its Cathedral Oaks Road campus.

Dreyer’s Fruit Corporation and the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation have collaborated to form the Communities Take Root program. During 2010, Dreyer’s and the foundation will plant 25 orchards across the United States to promote healthy eating and provide fresh food.

In an online contest, Alpha ranked No. 4 in the nation as of Friday, with the top five organizations/cities chosen as winners each month, starting last Saturday.

Alpha received support from its broad base of supporters. Family members and friends from across the United States and in Europe voted daily.

Eric and Ilene Hancey, Santa Barbara residents who use Alpha’s Family First program, were avid supporters during the two-month voting period.

“I love the concept of supporting local produce, especially when excess can be donated to organizations providing food for the hungry in Santa Barbara,” Eric Hancey said. “I also love any program that benefits our community of adults with special needs.”

Kim Olson, executive director of the Alpha Resource Center, said, “What was so amazing was how our inner circle rippled out and expanded during this period. We received so many congratulations from folks we didn’t know were voting. ... They were contacted by people who know Alpha, or from the media who spread the word. We are so thankful for our tight-knit community who promoted Alpha throughout the U.S., and look forward to sharing further news and the bounty of our crops.”

— Marisa Bourke is the outreach coordinator for the Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara.

