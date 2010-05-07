Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Armed Man Robs, Kidnaps Woman in Mall Parking Lot

A suspect is arrested about an hour later walking on Las Positas

By Paul McCaffrey | updated logo | May 7, 2010 | 12:18 a.m.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara police dispatch received a call of a robbery at La Cumbre Mall.

The female victim reported that she had been shopping at the mall and was walking to her car in the parking lot. As she reached her vehicle, she was confronted by an armed man who made her get into the vehicle to drive, then got into the vehicle himself.

The victim said the man robbed her of some cash and forced her to drive him to the Santa Barbara Golf Club on McCaw Avenue, near Las Positas. She dropped him off in the parking lot and left the immediate area to call police. She was unharmed.

Officers arrived, and as a precaution, closed down the golf course and associated buildings, including the restaurant and pro shop.

A large search of the area included the golf course grounds, Adams Elementary School, the Earl Warren Showgrounds and Loretta Plaza.

At 5:20 p.m., officers stopped Brian Carver, 37, of Salt Lake City, Utah, walking near the gas station on Las Positas and Modoc Road. He matched the physical description given for the suspect but was wearing different clothes. Detectives were called to assist.

Through their investigation, detectives have uncovered substantial evidence connecting Carver to the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Carver was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. Bail was set at $1 million.

He told police he worked for the Carnival at the recent Santa Barbara Fair & Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. When the Carnival packed up and left town, Carner decided to remain in Santa Barbara. For accommodations, he camped in an empty horse stall at Earl Warren.

Police said Friday that he is facing criminal charges in Utah for possession of child pornography and domestic violence threats.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 